Quick! Pick Dandelions Before Neighbors Mow Them Down! Full of Vitamins & Nutrients to Eat!

By CrisEricson2016 | Fri, May 12 2017

Quick! Send your kids over to the neighbors to pick their dandelions before they mow their lawns! Town halls, libraries, police stations, and the State House in Montpelier, Vermont should not mow down dandelions, but instead, put notices up in laundromats where low income people do their laundry because they can't afford their own washer and dryer at home, and tell them to come get the free food growing on public property: DANDELIONS! Always help children to pick dandelions because the best tasting ones have BEES eating them!

Dandelion Flower Health Benefits | Real Food For Life www.realfoodforlife.com/dandelion-flower-health-benefits/ The dandelion YELLOW FLOWER IS ALSO EDIBLE AND NUTRITIOUS!Dandelion Flowers contain Vitamin A and Vitamin B12 which are good for your eyes. Food Composition Databases Show Foods -- Dandelion greens, raw https://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/2960 Dandelion greens a contain vitamins C and B6, thiamin, riboflavin, calcium, iron (crucial for generating red blood cells), potassium (to help regulate heart rate and blood pressure), and manganese. Other nutrients present in dandelion greens include folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and copper. What Are Dandelion Greens Good For? - Mercola.com foodfacts.mercola.com/dandelion-greens.html Dandelion greens, raw Nutrition Facts & Calories - SELF Nutrition Data nutritiondata.self.com/facts-001-02s01vt.html Dandelions are a food low in Saturated Fat, and very low in Cholesterol. Dandelions are also a good source of Folate, Magnesium, Phosphorus and Copper, and a very good source of Dietary Fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin K, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium and Manganese. Vermont should be first in the nation to stop mowing public lawns, like library and town hall lawns, until the dandelions are gathered first and given to low income local families and senior centers for food!