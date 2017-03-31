Revolt! No Legal Marijuana! Well, Then Make Home Brewed Wine!

By CrisEricson2016 | Wed, March 29 2017

MY VERY FIRST ATTEMPT AT HOME BREWED WINE!

Oh, my deceased mother would be proud! She used to make dandelion wine.

Well, what do you do when the State of Vermont Legislature doesn't vote to pass a bill to make marijuana legal?

I went through my freezer, I was out of anything chocolate, my first line of comfort.

In the back of the now almost empty freezer was a container of wild strawberries I picked last summer, organic, grown on my property where I do not mow the lawn and wildflowers and birds and bees and butterflies are happy all summer.

Ah ha! Those frozen wild strawberries need to be used up!

So, I go online and try to find a wine recipe that reminds me of how my mother made it.

I knew there was a balloon connected to a store-bought empty wine jug in the recipe.

I studied images.google.com for a search of balloon bottle wine home made.

I think I found the right recipe! It takes two weeks to finish, so I'll let you know.

You warm up the fruit and sugar and water in a sauce pan, not hot, but warm. Then you add the yeast, regular bread yeast will do. Then pour it into an empty glass wine bottle and put a balloon on top and snug it with a rubber band. Let that sit for 24 hours and then check to see if the balloon has blown up with air. Good.

O.K., that's as far as I've gotten, but so far so good. If the balloon does not blow up with air , start again!

The recipe I found explains that yeast is a fungus which eats a combination of sugar and fruit and water and then excretes alcohol. It explains that alcohol is fungus piss. That makes it clear, this is for adults only.

Read your own internet instructions for home made wine. I refuse to take responsiblity for what you do in your own home. Good luck! Oh, and wish me luck, too!

One author on the subject on the internet explains that any failures to come up with drinkable home brewed wine can be used for garden fertilizer.

O.K. March 29, 2017 - 2 more weeks, let it sit. Don't fuss with it, just let it sit!