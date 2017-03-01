"You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely" - Ogden Nash

Sugar on Snow Supper this Saturday in Guilford


By DonInGuilford | Tue, February 28 2017

March 4 — this Saturday — SUGAR ON SNOW SUPPER, Broad Brook Grange, Guilford Center, Vt.  Seatings: 5, 6, 7 pm.  $12 adult; $5 ages 5-12; $2 kids 4 & under.  

Ham, baked beans, deviled eggs, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls, sugar on snow, donuts, pickles, coffee, tea or milk. Raffle for half gallon of syrup.  

Reservations: (tell us which time seating time you’d like and how many in your group.) 802/257-5359. Or e-mail thayertomlinson@hotmail.com and she’ll send you an e-mail confirmation.  

I-91 to Vermont Exit 1 (Brattleboro) south on US Rt 5 to Guilford Country Store, right onto Guilford Center Rd., 4 miles to 3940 Guilford Ctr. Rd, Broad Brook Grange on right.

