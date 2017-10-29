VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.
Mon - chicken tetrazzini w/ salad
Tues - mild taco w/ rice & beans
Wed - Swedish meatballs over noodles w/ veg
Thur - stuffed peppers w/ mashed potato
Fri - shrimp scampi w/ salad