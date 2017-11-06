"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By LisaL | Sun, November 05 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Monday - Friday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, wings, and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 802-257-0438.

Mon - salisbury steak w/ mushroom gravy, mashed potato & veg.

Tues - garlic parmesan or buffalo wings w/ french fries or onion rings

Wed - BBQ pulled pork sandwich w/ potato salad

Thur - corned beef dinner

Fri - seafood salad roll w/ french fries

