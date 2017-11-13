"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 27 guests online.

Online users

  • Lise

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By LisaL | Sun, November 12 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, wings and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 802-257-0438.

Nov. 13th - Nov. 17th

Mon - creamed chipped beef over toast w/ veg

Tues - mushroom swiss burger w/ french fries or onion rings

Wed - hot dogs, chili, baked beans & coleslaw

Thur - turkey dinner

Fri - beer battered haddock w/ french fries

»

Upcoming Events

Mon, Nov 13

Tue, Nov 14

Wed, Nov 15

Thu, Nov 16

Fri, Nov 17

Sat, Nov 18

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Beards on men definitely make them look

Choices