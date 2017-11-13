VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, wings and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 802-257-0438.
Nov. 13th - Nov. 17th
Mon - creamed chipped beef over toast w/ veg
Tues - mushroom swiss burger w/ french fries or onion rings
Wed - hot dogs, chili, baked beans & coleslaw
Thur - turkey dinner
Fri - beer battered haddock w/ french fries