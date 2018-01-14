VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, chicken fingers, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Jan. 15th - Jan. 19th
Mon - chicken cordon bleu, mashed potato, veg
Tues - mushroom swiss burger w/ French fries or onion rings
Wed - beef stroganoff over noodles w/ veg
Thur - corned beef dinner
Fri - beer battered fish w/ coleslaw & French fries