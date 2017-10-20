"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 28 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • MartinLangeveld
  • Vidda

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public 10/23 to 10/27


By Not Signed In | Fri, October 20 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg
Tues - stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato, & veg
Wed - roast pork, roasted red potatoes, & veg
Thur - strip steak, baked potato, veg
Fri - baked haddock, rice & veg

»

Upcoming Events

Fri, Oct 20

Sat, Oct 21

Sun, Oct 22

Mon, Oct 23

Tue, Oct 24

Wed, Oct 25

Thu, Oct 26

more

iBrattleboro Poll

If a big wildfire was coming toward Brattleboro, I would most likely

Choices