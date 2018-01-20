"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Recent Comments

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sat, January 20 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30-1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, sandwiches and soups are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438

Jan. 22nd - Jan. 26th
Mon - Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potato & veg
Tues - fried ham, fried potatoes, & veg
Wed - reuben sandwich w/ French fries
Thur - lasagna w/ salad
Fri - shrimp scampi w/ salad

»

