Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sat, January 27 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served 11:30-1:30 Mon - Fri. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, sandwiches and soups are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Jan. 29th - Feb. 2nd
Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg
Tues - turkey club w/ French fries or onion rings
Wed - stuffed chicken breast, mashed potato & squash
Thur - pot roast, mashed potato, & veg
Fri - fish n' chips

