VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sun, February 04 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, sandwiches and soups are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Feb. 5th - Feb. 9th
Mon - hot dogs, homemade baked beans, potato salad
Tues - choice of wings w/ onion rings
Wed - Swedish meatballs over noodles w/ veg
Thur - garlic pork roast, mashed potato, veg
Fri - tuna noodle casserole

