"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 28 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • rootrunner

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sat, February 10 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - garlic herb chicken breast w/ baked potato & veg
Tues - grilled ham & swiss w/ tomato soup
Wed - beef stew w/ salad
Thur - spaghetti & meatballs w/ salad
Fri - homemade seafood chowder w/ salad

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I've lived in (or around) Brattleboro for

Choices