"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Recent Comments

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 26 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sun, February 18 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Feb. 19th - Feb. 23rd

Mon - BBQ pulled pork, macaroni salad, cole slaw
Tues - mild tacos, beans, & rice
Wed - fried keilbasa, potatoes, carrots, & cabbage
Thur - meatloaf, mashed potato, veg
Fri - crab cakes w/ onion rings

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The place I live is

Choices