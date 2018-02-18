VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Feb. 19th - Feb. 23rd
Mon - BBQ pulled pork, macaroni salad, cole slaw
Tues - mild tacos, beans, & rice
Wed - fried keilbasa, potatoes, carrots, & cabbage
Thur - meatloaf, mashed potato, veg
Fri - crab cakes w/ onion rings