Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sat, March 03 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Mar. 5th - Mar. 9th

Mon - sloppy joe w/ french fries or onion rings
Tues - ham, baked potato & veg
Wed - beef stroganoff over mashed potato & veg
Thur - stuffed pepper w/ salad
Fri - fish sandwich w/ french fries & coleslaw

