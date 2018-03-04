VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Mar. 5th - Mar. 9th
Mon - sloppy joe w/ french fries or onion rings
Tues - ham, baked potato & veg
Wed - beef stroganoff over mashed potato & veg
Thur - stuffed pepper w/ salad
Fri - fish sandwich w/ french fries & coleslaw