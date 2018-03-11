VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Mar. 12th - Mar. 16th
Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potatoes and brown sugar carrots
Tues - hot dogs, chili, homemade baked beans
Wed - goulash w/ salad
Thur - corned beef dinner
Fri - seafood salad roll w/ coleslaw & chips