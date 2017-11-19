"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By LisaL | Sat, November 18 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, wings and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 802-257-0438.

Nov. 20th - Nov. 24th

Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg

Tues - fried chicken breast, baked potato, veg

Wed - lasagna w/ salad

Thur - closed

Fri - open from 1 pm - 9 pm, no lunch served

