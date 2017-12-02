VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri. from 11:30 - 1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, French fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 802-257-0438.
Dec. 4th - Dec. 8th
Mon - meatloaf, mashed potato, veg
Tues - Eyvonne's mac n' cheese, grilled hot dogs, veg
Wed - roast pork, roast red potatoes, veg
Thur - pot roast, mashed potato, veg
Fri - clam roll w/ chowder