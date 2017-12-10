"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sun, December 10 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri form 11;30 - 1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, French fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, soups, and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Dec. 11th - Dec. 15th
Mon - shepherd's pie w/ salad
Tues - turkey club w/ French fries
Wed - beef stew w/ bread
Thur - boiled ham, cabbage, potatoes & carrots
Fri - tuna melt w/ French fries or onion rings

