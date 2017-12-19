VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Dec. 18th - Dec. 22nd
Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg
Tues - chicken fried rice w/ homemade eggrolls
Wed - spaghetti & meatballs w/ garlic bread
Thur - unstuffed cabbage casserole w/ salad
Fri - fried cod w/ coleslaw & fries