It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public


By Not Signed In | Sun, December 24 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 pm. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Dec. 25th - Dec. 29th
Mon - closed Merry Christmas
Tues - meatloaf, potato, gravy, veg. & brownie
Wed - boiled kielbasa dinner w/ salad
Thur - garlic roast por,k, mashed potato, gravy & veg
Fri - salmon pea wiggle over toast or crackers

