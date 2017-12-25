VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 pm. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.
Dec. 25th - Dec. 29th
Mon - closed Merry Christmas
Tues - meatloaf, potato, gravy, veg. & brownie
Wed - boiled kielbasa dinner w/ salad
Thur - garlic roast por,k, mashed potato, gravy & veg
Fri - salmon pea wiggle over toast or crackers