VFW $6 Lunch Specials Open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438
Jan 1st - Jan. 5th
Mon - no lunch, open 1-7pm
Tues - hot roast beef sandwich w/gravy & French fries
Wed - penne chicken alfredo w/ salad
Thur - turkey dinner
Fri - baked haddock, rice, & veg