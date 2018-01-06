VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438
Jan. 8th - Jan. 12th
Mon - fried chicken breast, mashed potato, gravy & veg
Tues - BLT on homemade bread w/ soup
Wed - goulash w/ salad
Thur - strip steak, baked potato & veg
Fri - coconut shrimp w/ French fries or onion rings