Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public Oct 16th - Oct.20th


By Not Signed In | Sun, October 15 2017

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - meatloaf, baked potato, veg
Tues - honey garlic chicken over rice w/ veg
Wed - shepherd's pie w/ roll
Thur - spaghetti & homemade meatballs w/ salad
Fri - clam strip roll w/ coleslaw & onion rings

