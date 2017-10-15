VFW $6 Lunch Specials open to the Public Oct 16th - Oct.20th

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.
Mon - meatloaf, baked potato, veg
Tues - honey garlic chicken over rice w/ veg
Wed - shepherd's pie w/ roll
Thur - spaghetti & homemade meatballs w/ salad
Fri - clam strip roll w/ coleslaw & onion rings