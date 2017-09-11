"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 42 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW $6 Lunch Specials Sept. 11th - Sept. 15th. Open to the Public!


By Not Signed In | Sat, September 09 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Sept. 11th - Sept. 15th

Mon - salisbury steak w/ mashed potato, mushroom gravy, & veg
*Tues - fried chicken, mashed potato, gravy & corn...
Wed - meatball grinder w/ salad
Thur - corned beef dinner
Fri - fried shrimp w/ french fries

*Our parking lot will be being paved pending nice weather Tuesday. Please be aware there will be no parking in the VFW parking lot that day. Please use Hannaford's lot to park near the VFW, and use the glass doors as an entrance point. Lunch will be being served on the hall side that day, instead of the canteen. Normal hours.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I'd run for a seat on the Select or School boards, but...

Choices