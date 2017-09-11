VFW $6 Lunch Specials Sept. 11th - Sept. 15th. Open to the Public!

By Not Signed In | Sat, September 09 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Sept. 11th - Sept. 15th

Mon - salisbury steak w/ mashed potato, mushroom gravy, & veg

*Tues - fried chicken, mashed potato, gravy & corn...

Wed - meatball grinder w/ salad

Thur - corned beef dinner

Fri - fried shrimp w/ french fries

*Our parking lot will be being paved pending nice weather Tuesday. Please be aware there will be no parking in the VFW parking lot that day. Please use Hannaford's lot to park near the VFW, and use the glass doors as an entrance point. Lunch will be being served on the hall side that day, instead of the canteen. Normal hours.