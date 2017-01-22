"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

VFW Lunch Specials 1-23 to 1-27


By Not Signed In | Sun, January 22 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials are only $6 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.
Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - homemade sloppy joes w/ onion rings
Tues - fried chicken breast w/ mashed potato, gravy & veg
Wed - country style ribs w/ macaroni salad
Thur - turkey dinner w/ mashed potato, gravy, vegetable, stuffing, cranberry sauce and roll
Fri - salmon pea wiggle

