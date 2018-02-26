"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 52 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials 2-26 to 3-2 Public Welcome


By Not Signed In | Sun, February 25 2018

The Brattleboro VFW located at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burger, fries, sweet potato fries, wings, onion rings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Feb. 26th to Mar. 2nd
Mon - fried chicken breast, mashed potato, gravy & veg
Tues - mushroom swiss burger w/ french fries
Wed - shepherd's pie w/ salad
Thur - turkey dinner
Fri - clam roll w/ chowder & coleslaw

»

Upcoming Events

Mon, Feb 26

Tue, Feb 27

Wed, Feb 28

Thu, Mar 1

Fri, Mar 2

Sat, Mar 3

Sun, Mar 4

Mon, Mar 5

Tue, Mar 6

Wed, Mar 7

more

iBrattleboro Poll

60 degree temperatures in Brattleboro in February are

Choices