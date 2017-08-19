"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

VFW Lunch Specials 8-21 to 8-25


By Not Signed In | Fri, August 18 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg.
Tues - mushroom swiss burger w/ onion rings
Wed - chicken primavera w/ salad
Thur - garlic roasted pork w/ mashed potato & veg
Fri - homemade seafood chowder w/ a salad

