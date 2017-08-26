VFW Lunch Specials 8-28 to 9-1 Open to the Public!

our gift shops

Vermont Country Deli

the Marina

canoe rentals

Top of the Hill Grill

Main Street (write-in)

Whetstone Station (write-in)

Scoff-law jay walkers? (write-in)

Their disdain for Vermonters while enjoying all Vermont has to offer (write-in)

the tourist (write-in)

the view of the foliage on the mountain from Main Street in autumn (write-in)