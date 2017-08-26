"I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones." - John Cage

Food

VFW Lunch Specials 8-28 to 9-1 Open to the Public!


By Not Signed In | Sat, August 26 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - homemade chicken cordon bleu w/ baked potato & veg
Tues - steak & cheese grinder w/ onion rings
Wed - coconut shrimp or clam roll w/ French fries
Thur - meatloaf, mashed potato, gravy, & veg
Fri - homemade crab cakes w/ potato salad

