VFW Lunch Specials Apr. 17th - Apr. 21st


By Not Signed In | Sun, April 16 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials are only $6 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.
Take outs available by calling 257-0438

Mon - homemade chicken cordon bleu w/ baked potato
Tues - fried chicken sandwich w/ French fries or onion rings
Wed - BBQ pulled pork sandwich / coleslaw & salad
Thur - shepard's pie w/ a salad
Fri - fried haddock sandwich w/ onion rings

