VFW Lunch Specials Aug. 7th - Aug. 11th

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.
Mon - creamed chipped beef over toast w/ veg
Tues - burger & hotdog w/ potato chips
Wed - Swedish meatballs over noodles w/ veg
Thur - marinated steak tips w/ mashed potato & veg
Fri - salmon burger w/ onion rings