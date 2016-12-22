VFW Lunch Specials Dec. 19th - Dec. 23rd

By Not Signed In | Fri, December 16 2016

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials are only $5.50 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.

Mon - creamed chipped beef over biscuits w/ veg.

Tues - beef stroganoff

Wed - stuffed peppers w/ mashed potatoes

Thur - turkey with all the fixin's

Fri - seafood alfredo w/ salad & garlic bread

If you have more than 4 people in your group, please call ahead of time at 257-0438. Take out orders are available, and some specials sell out fast.