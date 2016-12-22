"The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school." - Alice Cooper

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

VFW Lunch Specials Dec. 19th - Dec. 23rd


By Not Signed In | Fri, December 16 2016

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials are only $5.50 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.

Mon - creamed chipped beef over biscuits w/ veg.
Tues - beef stroganoff
Wed - stuffed peppers w/ mashed potatoes
Thur - turkey with all the fixin's
Fri - seafood alfredo w/ salad & garlic bread

If you have more than 4 people in your group, please call ahead of time at 257-0438. Take out orders are available, and some specials sell out fast.

