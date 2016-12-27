VFW Lunch Specials Dec. 26th - Dec. 30th

By Not Signed In | Sun, December 25 2016

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri. from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Specials are only $5.50 a plate. Burgers, fries, onions rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Beginning Jan. 1st, there will be slight price increases due to rising food costs and an increased minimum wage.

Mon - open faced meatloaf sandwich w/ mashed potato & veg.

Tues - cheesy turkey, rice, broccoli casserole

Wed - goulash w/ garlic bread & salad

Thur - teriyaki pork loin w/ fried rice

Fri - clam strip roll w/ chowder

Take out orders are available by calling 257-0438.