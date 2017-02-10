"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

2017 Voter Info

Brattleboro Selectboard Candidates Interviews

Town Meeting and RTM Warnings

Election Calendar

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Food

VFW Lunch Specials Feb. 13th - Feb. 17th


By Not Signed In | Fri, February 10 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served from 11:30 - 1:30. Specials are only $6 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.
Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - country fried steak w/ mashed potato & veg
Tues - baked stuffed chicken breast w/ mashed potato & veg
Wed - spaghetti w/ homemade meatballs & salad
Thur - marinated steak tips w/ mashed potato & veg
Fri - homemade salmon burgers w/ onion rings

