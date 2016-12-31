VFW Lunch Specials Jan. 2nd - Jan. 6th

By Not Signed In | Fri, December 30 2016

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served from 11:30 - 1:30 PM. Specials are only $6 a plate. Burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available.

Mon - prime rib sandwich w/ onion rings

Tues - ham w/ cheesy au gratin potatoes & veg

Wed - chicken parmesan w/ garlic bread

Thur - marinated steak tips w/ garlic mashed potatoes & veg

Fri - coconut shrimp w/ homemade seafood chowder

Take out orders are available by calling 257-0438