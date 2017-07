By Not Signed In | Sun, July 16 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438

Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg

Tues - BBQ pulled pork sandwich w/ corn on the cob

Wed - bacon or ham mac n' cheese w/ salad

Thur - corned beef dinner

Fri - tuna noodle casserole