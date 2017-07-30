VFW Lunch Specials July 31st - Aug. 4th

By Not Signed In | Sat, July 29 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438

Mon - garlic parmesan or buffalo wings w/ French fries or onion rings

Tues - reubens w/ French fries or onion rings

Wed - chicken parmesan over noodles

Thur - stuffed peppers w/ salad

Fri - fish n chips