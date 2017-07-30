"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Authentically Local

Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials July 31st - Aug. 4th


By Not Signed In | Sat, July 29 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438

Mon - garlic parmesan or buffalo wings w/ French fries or onion rings
Tues - reubens w/ French fries or onion rings
Wed - chicken parmesan over noodles
Thur - stuffed peppers w/ salad
Fri - fish n chips

