Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials June 19th - June 23rd


By LisaL | Sun, June 18 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato & veg.

Tues - cheese tortellini alfredo w/ a salad

Wed - BBQ chicken w/ potato salad

Thur - marinated steak tips w/ mashed potato & veg

Fri - baked haddock w/ rice & veg.

