VFW Lunch Specials June 5th - June 9th

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.
Mon - chicken cordon bleu w/ baked potato & veg
Tues - soup & sandwich of choice
Wed - lasagna w/ salad
Thur - steak, cheese & onion grinder w/ chips
Fri - tuna melt w/ french fries
Comments | 2
Food poll
I see a grinder on the list and wonder what people call their big sandwiches...
I was raised with subs, or submarine sandwiches.
Yup...me. too. Subs- although
Yup...me. too. Subs- although in Brockton there was one very good sub shop that called their sandwiches 'hoagies". If you called it a sub when you ordered it the owner would pretend he hadn't heard you until you yielded to the 'hoagie'.