"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 31 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials June 5th - June 9th


By LisaL | Fri, June 02 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

 

Mon - chicken cordon bleu w/ baked potato & veg

Tues - soup & sandwich of choice

Wed - lasagna w/ salad

Thur - steak, cheese & onion grinder w/ chips

Fri - tuna melt w/ french fries

»

Comments | 2

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on June 2, 2017 - 11:00am. #

Food poll

I see a grinder on the list and wonder what people call their big sandwiches...

I was raised with subs, or submarine sandwiches.

 
Submitted by KAlden on June 2, 2017 - 12:25pm. #

Yup...me. too. Subs- although

Yup...me. too. Subs- although in Brockton there was one very good sub shop that called their sandwiches 'hoagies". If you called it a sub when you ordered it the owner would pretend he hadn't heard you until you yielded to the 'hoagie'.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

In July Brattleboro can co-mingle recycling. For me,

Choices