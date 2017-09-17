VFW Lunch Specials. Open to the Public.

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon - Fri from 11:30-1:30 pm. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take out available by calling 257-0438.
Sept. 18th - Sept. 22nd
Mon - liver & onions w/ mashed potato, gravy & veg
Tues - chef salad
Wed - roast chicken, mashed potato, gravy, & veg.
Thur - pot roast, mashed potato, gravy & veg
Fri - bacon burger w/ French fries