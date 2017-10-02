"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials Open to the Public Oct 2nd - Oct. 6th


By LisaL | Sun, October 01 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Monday - Friday from 11:30 - 1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, sweet poato fries, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs available by calling 257-0438.

Specials 10-2 to 10-6

Mon - chicken cordon bleu w/ baked potato & veg

Tues - turkey club w/ potato chips

Wed - ham mac n' cheese w/ salad

Thur - marinated steak tips w/ mashed potato & veg

Fri - tuna noodle casserole

