Home » Living » Food

VFW Lunch Specials Open to the Public Oct. 9th - Oct. 13th


By LisaL | Fri, October 06 2017

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs are available by calling 257-0438.

Mon - country fried steak w/ mashed potato, gravy, & veg

Tues - fried chicken breast w/ mashed potato, gravy, & veg

Wed - beef stroganoff over noodles w/ veg

Thur - stuffed cabbage leaves w/ mashed potato

Fri - coconut shrimp w/ french fries or onion rings

