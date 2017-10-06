VFW Lunch Specials Open to the Public Oct. 9th - Oct. 13th

The Brattleboro VFW at 40 Black Mountain Road is open to the public for lunch. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30 - 1:30 PM. Specials listed below are only $6 a plate. Hand made burgers, fries, onion rings, sweet potato fries, chicken wings, soups and sandwiches are also available. Take outs are available by calling 257-0438.
Mon - country fried steak w/ mashed potato, gravy, & veg
Tues - fried chicken breast w/ mashed potato, gravy, & veg
Wed - beef stroganoff over noodles w/ veg
Thur - stuffed cabbage leaves w/ mashed potato
Fri - coconut shrimp w/ french fries or onion rings