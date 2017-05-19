“Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” - Frank Zappa

West Brattleboro Association Sponsors Chicken Barbecue on May 27th


By WBA | Fri, May 19 2017

On May 27th, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the West Brattleboro Association (WBA) will host another of its popular Chicken Barbecues. The event will be held once again in the front of the First Congregational Church on Western Avenue in West Brattleboro. The Barbecue will feature half chickens, baked beans, and coleslaw, available from 11:00 a.m. until sold out.  This year the chicken is being supplied by the good folks at the Guilford Country Store.

Both the barbecue chicken and the baked beans are tried-and-true local specialties with the barbecue sauce made from a recipe used by the Guilford Fair for years and the beans fashioned from a published Thurber Farm recipe furnished by Helen Robb (Marjorie Thurber’s daughter). Joe Jewett and his crew will once again get the coals going early in the day for the barbecue chicken. The coleslaw is being made by members of the Green Mountain Chapel under the direction of the Rev. Bill Steele. The full meal is available for $10, or $7 if it’s just the half-chicken. Get there early as all this delicious food goes fast. Proceeds of the barbecue will help fund the WBA’s community activities and initiatives.

