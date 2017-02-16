"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Guilford Pre-Town Meeting


By DonInGuilford | Thu, February 16 2017

Broad Brook Grange will hold its annual Guilford Pre-Town Meeting on Thursday, February 23, 7:00 pm at the Grange hall.  

This is the only opportunity for voters to hear details of the articles which will be presented at the Town and School District Meetings, and to meet and discuss issues with the selectboard and school board all in one evening, in advance of Town Meeting.   

In addition, candidates for town and school board offices are urged to attend to introduce themselves to the voters.  State law prevents any “campaigning” by candidates at Town Meeting, when an Australian ballot is used, as in this instance.  So this is the only time before the vote for the public to meet and hear the candidates all at once.   

Those interested in declaring as a write-in candidate should take this sole opportunity to appear before a group of voters. 

Town Meeting itself will be held, as usual, on the first Tuesday of March, which this year is March 7, commencing at 10 am in the gym of the Central School.

Broad Brook Grange is at 3940 Guilford Center Rd., 4 miles west of the Country Store.   Refreshments will conclude the evening.

