Guilford Town Meeting Day Australian Ballot Results

From: Don McLean
Town of Guilford
Board of Civil Authority
Town & School District Meeting March 7, 2017 9:00 pm
Unofficial Results of Australian Balloting
(Posted as a convenience to those wishing to know results as soon as possible.
Official tally is provided by the Town Clerk to the Vt. Sec. of State.
Write-ins were low & not reported here.)
* = elected
SELECTBOARD - 3 years:
Richard Clark 139
*Verandah Porche 209
SELECTBOARD - 2 years
Nathanael K. Matthiesen 136
*Richard M. Wizansky 191
LISTER - 3 years
*Lisa Barry 322
Town Agent - 1 year
*Patricia Beu 323
TOWN CLERK - 3 years
*Penny Marine 344
TREASURER - 3 years
*Penny Marine 338
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years
*Emily Hartz 311
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 1 year, two positions
*Beth Bristol 313
*Angela Johnson 247
AUDITOR - 3 years
*Neil Quinn 329
School District Special Article on School Heating System:
*In favor of bond issue 288
Opposed to bond issue 59