Guilford Town Meeting Day Australian Ballot Results

By DonInGuilford | Tue, March 07 2017

From: Don McLean

Town of Guilford

Board of Civil Authority

Town & School District Meeting March 7, 2017 9:00 pm

Unofficial Results of Australian Balloting

(Posted as a convenience to those wishing to know results as soon as possible.

Official tally is provided by the Town Clerk to the Vt. Sec. of State.

Write-ins were low & not reported here.)

* = elected

SELECTBOARD - 3 years:

Richard Clark 139

*Verandah Porche 209

SELECTBOARD - 2 years

Nathanael K. Matthiesen 136

*Richard M. Wizansky 191

LISTER - 3 years

*Lisa Barry 322

Town Agent - 1 year

*Patricia Beu 323

TOWN CLERK - 3 years

*Penny Marine 344

TREASURER - 3 years

*Penny Marine 338

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years

*Emily Hartz 311

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 1 year, two positions

*Beth Bristol 313

*Angela Johnson 247

AUDITOR - 3 years

*Neil Quinn 329

School District Special Article on School Heating System:

*In favor of bond issue 288

Opposed to bond issue 59