iBrattleboro

Run for Office in Guilford


By DonInGuilford | Fri, January 06 2017

GUILFORD TOWN & SCHOOL BOARD OFFICES UP FOR ELECTION

Petitions are now available for those interested in seeking public office to be voted by Australian ballot at Guilford’s March 7th Town Meeting.  The filing deadline is Monday, January 30, at 5 pm, at the Guilford Town Office, where petition forms are now available. The office is open Monday through Thursday, closed Friday.

Currently, Guilford votes on these offices annually at the ballot box at Town Meeting: Selectperson, one 2-year and one 3-year term; Lister, 3-year term; Auditor, 3-year term; Town Agent, 1-year term. For School Board the voters will choose one director for a 3-year term, and two directors for one-year terms.  This year, also, the 3-year terms of Town Clerk and Town Treasurer are also up for re-election.  For info on all these, check with the town office.

All that is required to run for office is that the candidate be a legal Guilford voter; 17 signatures are required on submitted petitions.  The Guilford Town Office is at 236 School Road in Guilford Center, (802) 254-6857.

