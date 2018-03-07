"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Guilford

Unofficial Results Guilford Australian Ballot


By DonInGuilford | Tue, March 06 2018

From: Don McLean

Town of Guilford

Board of Civil Authority

 

Town & School District Meeting March 6, 2018  9:00 pm

Unofficial Results of Australian Balloting

 

(Posted as a convenience to those wishing to know results as soon as possible.

Official tally is provided by the Town Clerk to the Vt. Sec. of State.)

 

* = elected

 

SELECTBOARD - 3 years

*Sheila Morse - 196

Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes: 

  Alex Hogenmiller -  69

  Richard Clark  - 40

  misc - 2

 

SELECTBOARD - 2 years

*Gordon Little 236

Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes:

  Richard Clark -  53

  misc -  7

 

LISTER - 3 years

*Shaun Murphy -  295

 

TOWN AGENY- 1 year

*Patricia Beu  -  291

 

AUDITOR - 3 Years

*Cathi Wilken -  293

 

SCHOOL DIRECTOR: BUHS Rep.

*Shaun Murphy - 286

 

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years

*Kelly Young  - 276

 

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 1 year, two positions

*Joshua Salisbury -  226 

*Michael Roberts -  245

 

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - Remaining Year of 

     Unexpired 3-Year Term

*Melissa Foster  156

Brian Robinson  107


»

