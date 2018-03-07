Unofficial Results Guilford Australian Ballot

By DonInGuilford | Tue, March 06 2018

From: Don McLean

Town of Guilford

Board of Civil Authority

Town & School District Meeting March 6, 2018 9:00 pm

Unofficial Results of Australian Balloting

(Posted as a convenience to those wishing to know results as soon as possible.

Official tally is provided by the Town Clerk to the Vt. Sec. of State.)

* = elected

SELECTBOARD - 3 years

*Sheila Morse - 196

Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes:

Alex Hogenmiller - 69

Richard Clark - 40

misc - 2

SELECTBOARD - 2 years

*Gordon Little 236

Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes:

Richard Clark - 53

misc - 7

LISTER - 3 years

*Shaun Murphy - 295

TOWN AGENY- 1 year

*Patricia Beu - 291

AUDITOR - 3 Years

*Cathi Wilken - 293

SCHOOL DIRECTOR: BUHS Rep.

*Shaun Murphy - 286

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years

*Kelly Young - 276

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 1 year, two positions

*Joshua Salisbury - 226

*Michael Roberts - 245

SCHOOL DIRECTOR - Remaining Year of

Unexpired 3-Year Term

*Melissa Foster 156

Brian Robinson 107