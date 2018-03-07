Unofficial Results Guilford Australian Ballot

From: Don McLean
Town of Guilford
Board of Civil Authority
Town & School District Meeting March 6, 2018 9:00 pm
Unofficial Results of Australian Balloting
(Posted as a convenience to those wishing to know results as soon as possible.
Official tally is provided by the Town Clerk to the Vt. Sec. of State.)
* = elected
SELECTBOARD - 3 years
*Sheila Morse - 196
Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes:
Alex Hogenmiller - 69
Richard Clark - 40
misc - 2
SELECTBOARD - 2 years
*Gordon Little 236
Write-Ins receiving 18 or more votes:
Richard Clark - 53
misc - 7
LISTER - 3 years
*Shaun Murphy - 295
TOWN AGENY- 1 year
*Patricia Beu - 291
AUDITOR - 3 Years
*Cathi Wilken - 293
SCHOOL DIRECTOR: BUHS Rep.
*Shaun Murphy - 286
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 3 years
*Kelly Young - 276
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - 1 year, two positions
*Joshua Salisbury - 226
*Michael Roberts - 245
SCHOOL DIRECTOR - Remaining Year of
Unexpired 3-Year Term
*Melissa Foster 156
Brian Robinson 107