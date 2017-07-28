"Drama is life with the dull bits cut out." - Alfred Hitchcock

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Living » Health

1st Thursdays in the Memorial Garden


By Not Signed In | Fri, July 28 2017

A brief community memorial service will take place on Thursday August 6th from 5:30-6:00 at the Hospice Memorial Garden located at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro. The short program will consist of brief reflections on grief and loss, an opportunity to decorate a memorial stone to place in the garden or take home, and some quiet time to enjoy the beauty of the garden. Everyone is invited to this free event. The “First Thursdays in the Memorial Garden” program will be repeated on September 7th. The facilitator is Connie Baxter, Brattleboro Area Hospice Bereavement Program Coordinator.

The garden is located on Guilford Street, on the hillside adjacent to the road, directly across from #150 Guilford St. If you’re uncertain if the event is taking place because of weather, call the office at (802) 257-0775 and speak to Connie at ext. 104 or Joyce at ext. 105.

Comments | 1

Submitted by Deniseglo on July 28, 2017 - 12:00pm. #

August 3rd?

Is the date Thursday August 3rd? Thank you.

 

