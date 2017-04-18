By Not Signed In | Tue, April 18 2017

Brattleboro, Vermont. On Thursday, April 27th, 2017 from 2-4 pm in Bellows Falls and 5:30-7:30 pm in Brattleboro. Brattleboro Area Hospice & the VT Alzheimer’s Association will host 2 presentations on Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers. The daytime presentation will take place at the Immanuel Retreat Ctr and Stone Church Arts (Currier House) at 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls. The evening presentation will take place at the Gathering Place at 30 Terrace St. in Brattleboro. The presentations are free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Communication is more than just talking and listening—it’s about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their disease process and the ability of words is lost, families and caregivers need new ways to connect. Join us for this free program as we explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Brattleboro Area Hospice (BAH) is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge, and is located at 191 Canal Street in Brattleboro. 802-257-0775 or local to Bellows Falls 802-460- 1162. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org

For more information or to RSVP please contact Patty Dunn, Hospice Program Coordinator at (802) 257-0775 ext.102 or email patty.dunn@brattleborohospice.org