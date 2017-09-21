Brattleboro Area Hospice to offer Seven Week Grief Support Group

By Not Signed In | Thu, September 21 2017

A new Seven Week Bereavement Support Group for adults begins October 5th and will meet each Thursday from 5:00-6:30 pm, ending November 16th. This group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice and will meet at the hospice office at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Connie Baxter is the facilitator of the group. Interested individuals must meet with her prior to the first session, so please call her at (802) 257-0775 x104 by September 29th for a pre-group appointment. The group size is limited to 8 people.

Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community grieving the death loss of a loved one, no matter when or where the loss occurred. Bereavement Support Groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences through discussion, readings, simple activities and suggestions for moving through grief. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.