"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 50 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Health

Brattleboro Area Hospice to offer Seven Week Grief Support Group


By Not Signed In | Thu, September 21 2017

A new Seven Week Bereavement Support Group for adults begins October 5th and will meet each Thursday from 5:00-6:30 pm, ending November 16th. This group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice and will meet at the hospice office at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Connie Baxter is the facilitator of the group. Interested individuals must meet with her prior to the first session, so please call her at (802) 257-0775 x104 by September 29th for a pre-group appointment. The group size is limited to 8 people.

Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community grieving the death loss of a loved one, no matter when or where the loss occurred. Bereavement Support Groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences through discussion, readings, simple activities and suggestions for moving through grief. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.

»

Upcoming Events

Thu, Sep 21

Fri, Sep 22

Sat, Sep 23

Sun, Sep 24

more

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm predicting that the upcoming fall colors will be

Choices