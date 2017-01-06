Brattleboro Area Hospice to offer Six Week Grief Support Group

By Not Signed In | Thu, January 05 2017

A new Six Week Bereavement Support Group for adults begins January 18th and will meet each Wednesday from 4:30-6:00 pm, ending February 22nd. This group is sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice and will meet at the hospice office at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Interested individuals must meet with the facilitator, Connie Baxter, prior to the first session, so please call her at (802) 257-0775 x104 by January 13th for a pre-group appointment. The group size is limited to 8 people.

Participation is free of charge and open to anyone in the community grieving the death loss of a loved one, no matter when or where the loss occurred. Bereavement Support Groups offer a safe, mutually supportive environment for sharing experiences through discussion, readings, simple activities and suggestions for moving through grief. No prior connection with hospice is necessary in order to participate.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, community-based, non-profit volunteer organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs to supplement and provide alternatives to the professional services utilized by dying and grieving community members. Hospice is locally funded and provides services free of charge. Hospice is located at 191 Canal Street in Brattleboro. 802-257-0775. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org